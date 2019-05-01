BJP delegation meets EC over poll issues related to Odisha, WB and Delhi

[India], May 1 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta met Election Commission official on Wednesday and raised several issues concerning states of Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi.

Sharing details of the meeting, Pradhan told media persons, "We have objection over the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha. He is very partial and we have previously also apprised Election Commission about it. We demand that re-polling must be done at the booths where anomalies have been reported in the fourth phase."

He accused BJD of misusing 'Fani' related relaxation and said, "Election Commission has allowed relaxation in model code for relief and restoration work in the state. However, the BJD is going to lose badly and they are conspiring to loot thousands of crores through old bills. We have apprised the Election Commission about it." Sharing issues of Delhi, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said, "AAP is misusing crores of government treasury funds to give to religious places of a particular religion and to Imams in violation of the model code of conduct. We have complained against it and have also given evidence." Senior BJP leader Om Pathak also levied strong accusations concerning West Bengal and said, "Police Commissioner of West Bengal is acting as the polling agent of TMC. We have complained against it and have demanded his immediate removal. We also demand that CCTV cameras must be installed at all polling booths for better security monitoring." On Tuesday, in view of cyclone "Fani", the Election Commission of India (ECI) had approved a proposal for lifting the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the eleven coastal districts of Odisha to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities. (ANI)