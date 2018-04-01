BJP delegation visits relief camp in Asansol

[India], Apr. 01 (ANI): A four-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) committee on Sunday visited a relief camp in violence-affected Asansol city of West Bengal.

The committee, constituted by BJP President Amit Shah, comprises of BJP Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, B.D. Mathur and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.

The team is supposed to submit a fact-finding report to Shah.

On Saturday, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi paid a visit to violence-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of West Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

Following the violent incidents, the Centre had sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on the riots, in which three people had died. (ANI)