BJP demands action against CPM leader for 'maligning' Indian Army's image

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his derogatory remark on Indian Army and demanded a 'disciplinary action' against him for maligning the image of the reputed force.

"It is an unfortunate statement which has come from the Kerala leader. The Indian Army is a very disciplined force. It is recognized world over. This kind of accusation of maligning Indian army is unfortunate. The person who has made this statement, the political party must take note and should take disciplinary action," BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

Balakrishnan courted a controversy by saying that the Indian Army could rape and abduct women if given additional powers. "They (army) can do anything to anybody. If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them...They can take any woman and rape her, nobody has the right to question them. This is the state wherever the army is," Balakrishnan said on Thursday in Kannaur. He further said that if the army is deployed in Kannur, clashes are bound to take place between the people and the army. The remarks by the Kerala leader came a day after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that armed forces have been given a free-hand to take decision in war-like situations. He added that during the tense situation, the armed forces are not bound to wait to consult the members of Parliament and can do as they deem fit to counter terrorist forces. (ANI)