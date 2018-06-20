BJP demands Digvijay Singh's resignation over 'Hindu terrorism' remark

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded resignation of Congress leader Digvijay Singh from the party over his 'Hindu terrorism' statement.

"We demand Congress leader Digvijay Singh should be sacked from the Party. You (Digvijay Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Further hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patra questioned, "Why do you take Hindus for granted Rahul Gandhi?"

Earlier this week, Singh raked up a controversy by saying that all Hindu-religion terrorists who had been caught in the past were connected to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in some way. Later, Singh clarified that he has always used the term "Sanghi terrorism" and never "Hindu terrorism." (ANI)