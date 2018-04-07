BJP demands impartial probe into Bihar communal violence

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): The Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an impartial probe into the recent incidents of communal clashes in the state, alleging that impartial action was taken against the majority.

On Friday, 13 party members met Bihar's Director general of police (DGP) and submitted a two-page memorandum that also demanded the immediate release of the "innocent persons".

It stated that following the clashes, the administration was strict with the majority community and showed a soft corner for minority community people.

"As per information, 187 Hindus and 23 Muslims have been arrested. It is mentionable that the main accused in the Aurangabad clash, Naseer Khan has not been arrested," read the memorandum that was submitted to DGP. After the meeting, BJP leader Sanjeev Chaurasia said that the DGP assured them of justice. "DGP has assured us that after the investigation is complete, everything will be clear. No innocent person will be punished and strict action will be taken against culprits," Chaurasia told ANI. Earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had allotted over Rs 2 lakh for repair and restoration of riot-hit Gudri mosque and Jiaul-Ulum Madrassa situated in Samastipur city of the state. Recently, communal clashes, which had broken out between two groups in Bhagalpur and Aurangabad on the occasion of Ram Navami, spilled over to other parts of the state after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada. (ANI)