BJP did injustice by denying Special Status to Andhra: Nara Lokesh

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that they did injustice by denying Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP did injustice by denying Special Status to Andhra Pradesh. BJP can't even win one sarpanch seat. BJP is colluding with YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who goes to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court every Friday in connection with corruption cases," Lokesh said while addressing a gathering at TDP's public meeting in Tirupati.

The massive public meeting was also attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to protest against the Centre's refusal in granting the status. The meeting was attended by thousands of people that was organised at Sri Venkateswara University Grounds. TDP has been staging protests against the Centre accusing it of injustice to Andhra Pradesh. On April 20, Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike - Dharma Porata Deeksha. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been done to Andhra. (ANI)