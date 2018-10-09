BJP did nothing for Rajasthan in last 5 years: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday saying her government came to power five years ago yet it failed to uplift the poor of the state.

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound Rajasthan, Gandhi said: "When the UPA government was in power, we gave MNREGA, waived off Rs 70,000 debt of farmers, brought in the Tribal Bill, gave food to students in school, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot provided free medicines to people. But, in the last four-and-half years, tell me what is it that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vasundhara Raje have done for you?"

Giving a political speech ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on December 7, Gandhi scion said: "It is just a month before Rajasthan goes to polls. The Chief Minister now announces that she will give free electricity to the people of the state. My question is, what made you wait for so long? Your Prime Minister even announced that he will give 15 lakh rupees to every bank account. Is there anyone out there who got that? They keep on telling one lousy lie after another." Continuing his scathing attack against Prime Minister Modi on a plethora of issues, the Congress president said that his policies are only limited to help and protect a select number of industrialists and not the youths of this country. "Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi fled from the country by looting 35,000 crore rupees and yet the Prime Minister addressed Choksi as his brother. Tell me, how many youths have been benefited from the government policies? Even Lalit Modi left India by looting crores of rupees. Vijay Mallya also looted 9,000 crore rupees. Did the Prime Minister even think of helping the youths to get them jobs?" he asked. Bringing up the controversial Rafale deal once again, Gandhi asserted, "The UPA wanted to buy 126 fighter aircraft from France to strengthen national security, but the Prime Minister changed the deal to 36 aircraft and gave it to Anil Ambani who never manufactured a single aircraft in his life. Don't forget that Ambani also has a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. He accompanied Prime Minister Modi to France when the deal was finalised." (ANI)