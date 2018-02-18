BJP diverting people's attention with Chai-Pakoda: Akhilesh

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of diverting public's attention with "Chai (tea) and Pakoda," and called for a discussion on the true state of affairs.

The Lok Sabha by-election for Gorakhpur being round the corner, Yadav said at a press conference here, "I appeal to the public of Gorakhpur to support the candidates in this election with full honesty, and give a message to the country that the manifestos that were put forth have not come to fruition."

"There is a need to discuss the truths. BJP governments in Centre and state do not want discussions on development issues, (so) they kept us engaged with Chai and Pakoda," he added. Notably, tea is a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past as a tea seller that came to light during the 2014 general elections, making him the face of the common man. 'Pakoda' is a recent catchphrase used by Opposition leaders to attack the Prime Minister after he termed the selling of 'pakodas' as a valid job. Yadav also thanked Peace Party and Nishad Party that will be joining hands with his party to contest Gorakhpur by-election on March 11. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed that the party has fielded Praveen Nishad, son of Nishad Party's President Sanjay Nishad, for the upcoming by-poll. (ANI)