BJP does not support Mehbooba's stand on unilateral ceasefire

[India], May 10: Reacting on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's statement on unilateral ceasefire, Bharatiya Janata Party State Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi on Thursday said that his party does not support the idea of unilateral ceasefire.

"There was no consensus on it. BJP doesn't stand by anything that says its time to observe unilateral ceasefire," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Yesterday, Mehbooba Mufti said that all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are for a unilateral ceasefire in the state.

She was talking to media after chairing an all-party meeting to discuss the security situation in the state after the death of a tourist. "Everyone agreed that we must urge the Centre that government must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crackdowns are causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful," Mufti said. All agreed that if the agenda of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is followed then the situation in the state will change, she added.