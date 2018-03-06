BJP doesn't fulfill poll promises: Tarun Gogoi

[India], Mar. 5 (ANI): Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not fulfill poll promises.

Talking to ANI, Gogoi said that people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will realise their mistake after a year, what people of Assam have realised because the BJP does not fulfill promises made before polls.

The former Assam chief minister refused to accept that the BJP got overwhelming success in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

"I accept that BJP got two-third majority in Tripura. Rest in Meghalaya, regional parties got mandate of public. In Nagaland, BJP is not in race. In spite of propaganda against Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya, Congress was able to gain majority." (ANI)