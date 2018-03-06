BJP doesn't practice culture of violence, says Nalin Kohli

[India] Mar. 06 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that it "does not ever practice culture of violence", after reports emerged where 11 party workers died in post-poll violence in Tripura.

Death of 11 party workers took place after Tripura election results were declared on Saturday (March 03).

"In places like Tripura, Left parties have chosen to be silent about 11 BJP workers who were killed", said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, in connection to post poll violence.

"Some of those who support the left parties are trying to foist these kind of debates, a statue is removed here or a statue is removed there." added Kohli, alleging left-front diverting from the issue of human lives, which were lost. "BJP's entire focus has always been on 'sabka saath sabka vikaas' (together with all, development for all), which is the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Kohli, in connection to the party's focus on development and not that of violence. In the recently concluded Tripura elections, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 43 seats out of 59 Tripura constituencies, while the Left Front managed to win 16 seats. The BJP on its own won 35 seats, while IPFT won eight seats. (ANI)