BJP doesn't understand northeast: Rahul

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP does not understand the northeastern states.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, “The BJP wants to impose one idea, one vision on the people of northeast. They do not understand the northeastern states. For that matter, they do not understand anyone.”

He also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling himself ‘Chowkidaar’ of the nation.

“Today whenever you say 'Chowkidaar" people respond by saying ‘chor hai,’ ” said Gandhi.

Encouraging party workers, Rahul said he is expecting that the Congress party would win more than 20 out of 25 seats in the northeast. Hitting out at the current government led by Prime Minister Modi he alleged that it is in these four and a half years that unemployment and corruption have increased. Asserting that the Congress party has stood for the people of the northeast, Gandhi said, “The party and its people have always stood by you. We opposed the shoddy implemented NRC and also ensured that the citizenship amendment bill is not implemented.” Earlier in the day, he had accused BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destroying peace, culture and history of the north-eastern states. (ANI)