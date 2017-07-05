BJP dubs PM Modi's Israel visit as 'historic'

[India] Jul 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "historic" Israel visit, saying that both the countries can work together in important sectors like defence and economic.

"Obviously it's a historic visit because after 25 years of diplomatic relations being established, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Israel to a very warm and historic welcome. The kind of personal warmth we have seen in terms of the expansion of the relationship and the scope that exist, the admiration for India's culture and the potential that India offers, a lot can be done whether it is in defence, water management, economic relationships," BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

He further said that this visit is an important one and it deserves to be seen as historic.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Modi, India is becoming an International leader.

"Today it was clear that how world leaders respect our Prime Minister. It was clear that between the two Premiers there is a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. We are all hoping that this would be a historic visit of the Prime Minister which would bring not just technology transferred to India but it would also enhance the intelligence capabilities of the nation through which we will be able to combat and eradicate terrorism," he added.

Bhatia further said that there would be meaningful dialogues on agriculture as well as commerce.

"We are all optimistically waiting to welcome the honourable Prime Minister after the visit," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel's Tel Aviv on a three-day historic visit - the first ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state.

Breaking all protocols, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his Indian counterpart at Ben-Gurion Airport in the capital city.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany the Indian leader to all programmes throughout the visit.

In his 48-hour visit, Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, is attending 18 programmes in Israel.

These programmes include bilateral meetings, mega Community Programme, meeting top Israeli CEOs, NRIs, students.

Today, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and then, attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, will visit Haifa cemetery, the cemetery of the fallen Indian soldiers in the first world war and place wreath on the grave areas.

From there, the duo will head for a field visit to see the Gal Mobile-integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high quality drinking water. It can be used during times of disasters to provide drinking water. (ANI)