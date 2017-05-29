[India], May 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought clarification from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Vice-president Rahul Gandhi, after their party's youth activists butchered a calf, in public, in Kerala's Kannur to protest against Centre's ban on cattle slaughter.

Dubbing the action as unacceptable, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said it is a smack on a communal mindset.

"This is unacceptable. Either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi will have to make it clear and have to take action against such a kind of protest. If they don't take action, it could be believed that the Youth Congress leaders have done this under the instruction of Sonia ji or Rahul ji. Their way of protest is totally condemnable and is a smack on a communal mindset," Kohli told ANI.

"What kind of condemnable protest is this? Do they have no concern and consideration? People respect and worship the cow. Is this not an affront to their religious practice. And if the Youth Congress had to protest against the Muslim leaders, would they have slaughtered a pig would and distributed its meat?" he asked. Toeing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI that it is unfortunate that the youth Congress choose to play such low life politics. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi condemned the 'barbaric' incident and dubbed it as 'thoughtless and unacceptable.' "What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me & the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," Rahul said in a tweet. Kannur police yesterday registered a case against district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, for slaughtering calf in public view. The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen slaughtering the calf. The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs. Students' Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest in Kerala against the ban by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum. (ANI)