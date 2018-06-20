BJP ended alliance with PDP for benefit of state: Adityanath

[India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the decision to end the alliance with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir was for the benefit of the state.

Adityanath said the move was taken after taking the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers into confidence.

"Local leadership, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and state ministers were taken into confidence. In the interest of the country and Jammu and Kashmir the BJP took this step and we will continue to do whatever is necessary for benefit of the state," Adityanath said.

The BJP on Tuesday pulled out of an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, while addressing a press conference, announced, "We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing." The differences between the BJP and the PDP cropped up following the government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan. "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example," Madhav added Following this, Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP had 28 MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the BJP had 25. (ANI)