BJP ends alliance with PDP in J-K

[India], June 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday pulled out of alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People Democratic Party(PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, while addressing a press conference, announced, "We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing."

The differences between the BJP and the PDP cropped up following the governments' decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.

"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example," Madhav added The PDP had 25 MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the BJP had 25. (ANI)