BJP entering houses by bringing Triple Talaq Bill: Mehbooba Mufti

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Taking a swipe at its former alliance partner, BJP, over Triple Talaq Bill, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that it is trying to enter people's house by bringing the legislation.

"By bringing Triple Talaq Bill, they (BJP) are entering our houses. This will disturb our family life and also, there'll be more problems for women and men economically," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said at a press conference here.

"I've gone through a broken marriage and I feel that women face the biggest challenge economically after her marriage is broken. When we talk about reservations for Muslims, BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, then they run to Parliament," she added.

The Triple Talaq Bill that makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband, is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha later today by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 amid a walkout by some Opposition parties on December 27. Reportedly, both Congress and BJP have asked their members to be present in the Upper House today during the discussion and debate on the contentious bill. (ANI)