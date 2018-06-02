BJP equates alleged Purulia killings to 'political murder'

[India] June 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday equated the alleged murder of its party workers in West Bengal's Purulia district to a 'political murder'

"It's a political murder...so far 19 BJP workers have been killed. The recent killings in West Bengal are inhuman. We condemn this brutal political murder and the murder culture. The people of West Bengal will teach a lesson to those who indulge in such acts. Political murder has no place in a democracy," Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference.

The BJP leader further claimed that in the wake of recent incidents, the West Bengal state election commission has become the "Mamata election commission."

"I challenge to say, if in Purulia district there would have been fare elections we would have been the ruling party. However, the state election commission has become Mamata election commission," he said.

Earlier in the day, the body of a BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district.

This comes a week after the body of another BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district on May 30.

As per the West Bengal police, the investigation into the death of Kumar was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

However, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged murder of its party workers in Purulia.

"We do not trust the state government, police or the CID. Hence, we want the NHRC to conduct a thorough investigation in the incident," the letter read. (ANI)