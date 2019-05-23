BJP establishes critical lead on 9 LS seats in Haryana

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana has established a critical lead on nine Lok Sabha seats out of 10.

Congress' Deepinder Singh Hooda is leading from Rohtak, but his father and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing in Sonepat seat.

As per the counting trends on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11.46 am, BJP's sitting MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria was leading by over 77,000 votes against Congress candidate Kumari Selja.

In Faridabad, BJP candidate and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar had a lead of over one lakh votes against Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana. In Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh was leading over Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav by nearly 1.65 lakh votes. In Hisar, Brijendra Singh of the BJP was comfortably leading against Dushyant Chautala, sitting MP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate. In Karnal, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia was leading by over two lakh votes against Congress' Kuldeep Sharma. In Kurukshetra, BJP's Nayab Saini was leading against Nirmal Singh of the Congress. In Sirsa, BJP's Sunita Duggal had established a critical lead over Dr Ashok Tanwar of the Congress party. BJP's Dharamvir Singh was leading in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)