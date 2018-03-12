BJP fields 18 candidates for RS polls

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee on Sunday decided the following names for the ensuing biennial Rajya Sabha elections to the council of different states.

Anil Baluni, the national head of the BJP's media wing, has been named from Uttarakhand, while Saroj Pandey, who is presently the general secretary of the party, has been named from Chattisgarh.

Kirori Lal Meena and Madan Lal Saini have been named to contest from Rajasthan.

Prominent leaders like GVL Narshima Rao who is the party's spokesperson and Anil Jain, National General Secretary of BJP will contest from Uttar Pradesh along with Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam and Harnath Singh Yadav.

Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni will contest from Madhya Pradesh while Narayana Rane and V Muralidharan will represent Maharashtra. Lt General DP Vats, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sameer Uranv are contesting from Haryana, Karnataka and Jharkhand respectively. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda has filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will contest from Uttar Pradesh and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar. The BJP will field Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot from Madhya Pradesh for another Rajya Sabha term. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala will contest election from Gujarat. The elections will be held on March 23 and the deadline for submission of nominations is March 12. There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 12 from the Congress party. Three nominated members - actor Rekha, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and social worker Anu Aga - will also retire then. (ANI)