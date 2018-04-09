BJP finalises 72 candidates for Karnataka assembly polls

First list of 72 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Karnataka 2018 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/0ZLS7WHWF2





Earlier in the day, the six-time legislature from Afzalpur Malikayya Guttedar joined BJP here in presence of senior leaders at party headquarters.





Guttedar, a powerful OBC leader in Gulbarga district, was earlier a minister in Congress government. He would now contest from Afzalpur Assembly constituency.





Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa would contest from Shimoga Assembly constituency.





Eshwarappa became Deputy Chief Minister in July 2012 following the resignation of D.V. Sadananda Gowda.





In the 2013 Assembly elections, Eshwarappa contested again from the Shimoha assembly constituency and lost to K.B. Prasanna Kumar of the Congress by a margin of nearly 6,000 votes.





However, he was nominated by his party to the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2014 and became the Leader of the Opposition in the council.