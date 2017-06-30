BJP for 'sovereign impact' on people as PM Modi condemns cow vigilantism

[India], June 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning to cow vigilantes will have a "sovereign impact" on people all across the country.

"The Prime Minister has reiterated what he have been saying. He said that cow vigilantism should not go to the extent of indulging in violence and if you are working for the protection of cow, then you should not resort to such violence. And you cannot take law into hands. And I hope that it has a sovereign impact on people all across the country," BJP leader Sudesh Verma told ANI.

Another BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan said no workers or supporters from the party has ever done such a thing.

"It is right that people should not take law into their hands. Where ever such incidents are reported, strict action is taken. No workers or supporters from the BJP has ever done such a thing. And even Prime Minister Modi has said that they are not our workers. And strict investigation is going on and if someone is found guilty will be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has slammed Prime Minister Modi for not taking action against Gau Rakshaks (cow vigilants) and said merely saying things is not enough.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said that "finally the PM has opened his mouth, but words are not enough. Actions must be taken."

PM Modi earlier asserted that violence is not a solution to any problem and no one has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this nation.

"Today, I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. India is a land of non violence; the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that? No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave," he added.

During the last few months, incidents of mob lynching, violence, and murders in the name of cow protection have increased, causing a tense situation across the country. (ANI)