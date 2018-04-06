BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi lauds workers as 'heart and soul' of party

New Delhi: On the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the "heroic service and sacrifice" of millions of party workers and acknowledged their "efforts" to bolster its reach.





"We remember, with great pride, the heroic service and sacrifice of all 'Karyakartas' (workers) who built the BJP and committed themselves towards creating a stronger and better India," Modi tweeted.





"For BJP, the 'Karyakartas' are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations.



"The BJP is the party of a New India. We are privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups, across all sections of society. We are a party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and, above all, the strengths of 125 crore Indians," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, earlier known as Jana Sangh came into being on this day in 1980.