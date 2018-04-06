  1. Sify.com
  4. BJP foundation day: Shah, Modi to address party cadre

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 06, 2018 13:03 hrs
BJP emerges strong ahead of 2019

Mumbai: The BJP is celebrating its 38th Foundation Day on Friday with a huge rally of its party workers in Mumbai. Party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city last night, was felicitated a grand welcome at the airport.

The foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour.

A video reel played on stage at MMRDA on the Devendra Fadnavis government which attacked the Congress and praises the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra calling it farmer friendly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve were also present as were Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Suresh Prabhu.

Shah’s arrival in the city resulted in traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway last night, as 25,000 local BJP workers took out a three-kilometre-long rally — including 10,000 bikers and several car drivers — to welcome him.

Several residents in Mumbai are complaining about the traffic snarls in the city, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Twitter last evening, he said a 30 minute drive took him 5 hours!

Tight security has been placed around BKC, which lies in Bandra East in Mumbai. Tents were set up at the MMRDA grounds will BJP flags can be seen on the streets of BKC. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the BJP workers across the country around 4:30 pm today.

