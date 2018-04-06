BJP foundation day: Shah, Modi to address party cadre

Mumbai: The BJP is celebrating its 38th Foundation Day on Friday with a huge rally of its party workers in Mumbai. Party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city last night, was felicitated a grand welcome at the airport.

The foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour.

A video reel played on stage at MMRDA on the Devendra Fadnavis government which attacked the Congress and praises the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra calling it farmer friendly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve were also present as were Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Suresh Prabhu. For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations. #IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/krztU2rHbZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018 The BJP is the party of a New India. We are privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups, across all sections of society. We are a Party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and, above all, the strengths of 125 crore Indians! #IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/1DNDyBXOpZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018 Shah's arrival in the city resulted in traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway last night, as 25,000 local BJP workers took out a three-kilometre-long rally — including 10,000 bikers and several car drivers — to welcome him. Several residents in Mumbai are complaining about the traffic snarls in the city, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Twitter last evening, he said a 30 minute drive took him 5 hours! T 2765 - A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2018 Tight security has been placed around BKC, which lies in Bandra East in Mumbai. Tents were set up at the MMRDA grounds will BJP flags can be seen on the streets of BKC. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the BJP workers across the country around 4:30 pm today.