BJP gives cold shoulder to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Ayodhya mediation efforts

Gorakhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have been giving a cold shoulder to Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mediation efforts in the Ayodhya dispute.

The spiritual guru is in Ayodhya to mediate in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute between Hindus and Muslims.

Reacting on it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters here that it's a welcome step but mediation efforts in the past had failed.





"Talks have been initiated earlier as well but without any solution, but still I welcome anyone who makes efforts again. The Supreme Court is hearing the case we should wait for it," Adityanath said.





He is not the first BJP leader who has given cold response to the spiritual guru's efforts.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav downplayed Sri Sri's visit and said first let the legal process be completed in the Supreme Court after which other options should be explored.





Talking to ANI on Wednesday, Madhav said, "The legal proceedings are at an advanced stage in the Supreme Court right now. We all should allow the legal process to be completed in the Supreme Court. Once that's done, then other options can be explored. So right now the matter should be left for Supreme Court to decide."





Veteran BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik also said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court's word in the Ayodhya dispute will be final.





Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti went a step ahead on Thursday and alleged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had "jumped" into the Ayodhya dispute to avoid probe into his illegal wealth.





It is notable that the Supreme Court will hear the 13 appeals in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on December 5, 2017, the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 15th century mosque.





In March, the apex court, however, suggested that it would be best if the contentious issue is settled amicably out of the court between concerned parties.





Earlier in the day, Sri Sri said that by and large Muslims are not opposing Ram Temple in Ayodhya.





"I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram temple," Sri Sri Ravishankar said while addressing the media here.





He expressed confidence that both the communities are capable of reaching to a solution over the issue.





Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.





The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed.





The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.