BJP Goa invites Rahul to visit Atal Setu

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently holidaying in Goa with his mother Sonia Gandhi, has been invited by the Goa wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to witness Atal Setu, the third longest cable stayed-bridge in India.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, we have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the 3rd longest cable stayed-bridge in India over river Mandovi and witness how BJP is #TransformingIndia," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP Goa.

The 5.1-kilometre long cable stayed-bridge on the Mandovi river in Goa, was opened to the public by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday. The bridge was constructed by the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation (GIDC) and engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro. (ANI)