BJP government at Centre has reached expiry date, says WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has reached its expiry date and that new dawn with the BJP getting out of power is on the horizon.

Addressing a rally here at Brigade Parade Ground, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo raised anti-BJP slogans like 'BJP Hatao' (remove the BJP) and said that the rally marked the "beginning of the end" of the party.

"The land of Bengal is holy. It led the way for the freedom movement, the cultural movement, the new awakening. Whenever there is trouble in the country, Bengal has shown the way. So why are we letting those people, who are trying to destroy India, stay in power? We haven't seen such fascist governance. They are like Hitler, Mussolini," she said.

"BJP government has done in four and a half years what Pakistan couldn't do in 70 years. They have destroyed all government institutions. They are promoting the politics of hatred. The banks and the markets are on a downward trend. Prices are rising and the BJP is laughing," she said. West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee said that the BJP is also using the BSF, CRPF and the CISF as political tools, and is also lynching and killing the people. "And they want a Rath Yatra here. We will not allow rioting and violence in the name of a Rath Yatra in Bengal. That is our promise," she said. "BJP promised two crore jobs. In 2018 alone, there were around two crore people who got jobless. What are you doing? People don't have money in their pockets. There are no jobs in the market and you are giving them reservation. People are being tortured in the North-East with the Citizen Amendment Bill. What is going on?" asked Mamata. Emphasing the importance of the rally, the TMC chief said that the historic 'Gathbandhan' has been formed because the country needs it. "Everybody has to come together. People strong in their region need to give their support. One city is not important. This country is important. Collective leadership is important," she said. Mamata stated that the question of a Prime Ministerial candidate is not important right now and that they will collectively decide that after the elections. "Sometimes they ask who will be their leader. We have many leaders. Every one of us is a leader, a worker, and an organiser," the West Bengal Chief Minister said. "No matter what they say, now their 'good days' are not coming anymore. They are over. I appeal to the people that we have had enough of 'good days.' Now let us rid the country of the BJP," added Chief Minister Banerjee. (ANI)