BJP Govt. approved Mekedatu dam project with eye on Lok-Sabha polls: AIADMK

Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Lok Sabha Deputy speaker M. Thambi Durai on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government has given approval to the Karnataka for Mekedatu dam project with an eye on upcoming Lok-Sabha elections.

Thambi Durai made these remarks while speaking to media person outside parliament. His response came after as many as 24 members of AIADMK were suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The action has been taken against these parliamentarians for protesting and creating ruckus continuously in the House over the Cauvery issue.

The AIADMK has 37 members in the Lok Sabha. "Now elections are coming, so BJP wants to get some seats there, that is why they gave approval to Karnataka for Mekedatu dam project. Protesting is our democratic right, there has been no response from the government," M. Thambi Durai. On the other hand, MK Stalin President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that AIADMK members are trying to protect the Prime minister Narendra Modi by not allowing the debate on Rafale. (ANI)