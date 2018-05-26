BJP govt betrayed India in past 4 yrs: Congress

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) betrayed the nation in its four year of rule.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala while addressing a press conference said, "These four years can be defined in four terms - treachery, trickery, revenge and lies. Hence, India Betrayed."

The Congress leader further added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, India has only accumulated pain.

"After spending 4600 crore on insurmountable advertisements, Prime Minister Modi is on a perpetual campaign, but refuses to understand people's pain," Surjewala said.

"In these four years, the Prime Minister accumulated publicity but India only accumulated pain," he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister underscored that development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years. The BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). (ANI)