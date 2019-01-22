BJP govt schemes didn’t help farmers: MP Agriculture Min

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): State Agricultural Minister Sachin Yadav on Tuesday said that previous government’s “Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana” failed to improve the condition of the poverty-ridden farmers.

Yadav’s comment came hours after Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government scrapped the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, which was introduced by former state chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2017.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Yadav said, "Schemes by BJP government did not focus on farmers. Since the time Bhavantar Yojana was introduced, ‘prices of farmers’ products have fallen. Even the government support was harming the farmers. So, we have decided to scrap this scheme."

Responding to criticism, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Singh Chouhan said, "Government is only working with a vision to change schemes started by the previous government. It is unfair to the people. How can they change everything blindly? We will protest in February if they don't give the right price to farmers. This scheme was launched by Chouhan to pay farmers the difference between official Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the rate at which they sell their crops or Model Price whichever is higher. The state government in the first year introduced the scheme for eight crops mainly in the oilseeds and pulses category. Later in 2018, the scheme was extended to total 13 Kharif crops. (ANI)