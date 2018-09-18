BJP govt. trying to modernise Varanasi while preserving heritage: PM

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is making efforts to modernise Varanasi while preserving its age-old identity.

The Prime Minister made the statement after launching developmental projects worth Rs 550 crore in the temple town.

While addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister said, "There has been either inauguration or foundation stone laying of projects worth 550-crore-rupees. These development projects are not just limited to Varanasi but also cover nearby villages. Whatever change we are trying to bring in Varanasi is being done in such a manner that the tradition and historical heritage of the city remains preserved. We are blending modern infrastructure in this city while preserving its age-old identity."

He also took the occasion to take a jibe on the previous government, saying that they left Varanasi to the mercy of Lord Shiva. "We can clearly see the difference between then and now when four years ago, residents of Varanasi took a resolve to bring a change. Before that period, Varanasi had been left to the mercy of Lord Shiva," he said.

"When I used to visit Varanasi before becoming a Member of Parliament, I always pondered when would Banaras get rid of the loosely hanging electricity wire. Today such hanging electricity wires have been completely removed from large parts of the city. In other areas also there is fast progress in underground electrification work. Road projects worth crores of rupees are under implementation in Varanasi," he added.

He further highlighted the work done by the BJP government in his constituency and said, "We have completed the construction of Manduadih flyover. The to and fro movement from Ramnagar has become easier after the construction of 'Saamne Ghat bridge' over Ganga river. Widening of 'Andhra Bridge' was pending since long and we have also completed it. People coming to Varanasi airport are also becoming a witness of its development story. The number of air travelers to Varanasi has also increased."

He also threw light on efforts which are underway to manage the city's traffic.

"To bring Smart transport in Smart Banaras, we are working on the modernisation of all modes of transport. My happiness doubles when I see people excitingly sharing the pictures of Varanasi's railway station. We have accelerated the development work of all three railway stations in the city and their modernisation is under progress", he added.

Stressing on the change that his cleanliness campaign has brought in the city, the Prime Minister said, "Today it has become easier to not only travel to Varanasi but we have also improved its overall beauty. Our Ghats now welcome tourists with a new light, free of any garbage. We have also started the cruise in the river Ganga and these initiatives of transformation with tourism will continue forever. We are doing beautification and development of main parks of the city. We have also started light and sound show for tourists in Sarnath."

Underlining the initiatives in the health sector, he said, "Kashi is now emerging as a health hub. Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) modern trauma centre is saving lives of thousands. New cancer and super speciality hospital will provide a more modern facility of treatment to people. BHU has also collaborated with All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to develop a world-class health institute."

He termed incubation centre as a special gift for the youth of Varanasi and added, "Incubation centre at BHU will provide new energy to Startups. I have been told that 80 start-ups from all over the country have applied to get associated with it and 20 Startups have already begun working from here. I especially congratulate the youth of the city for this centre."

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the initiative of providing cooking gas through a pipeline and said, "We are working to uplift the living standards of all sections of society. Varanasi is one of the selected few cities in India where cooking gas is supplied to residential houses through pipelines. For this, we have laid pipes between Allahabad and Varanasi and efforts in continuation to provide this facility to 40,000 homes." (ANI)