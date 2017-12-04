BJP habitual of raking up Ram Temple issue amid polls: Kharge

[India], December 03 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always rake the Ram temple issue amid elections.

Kharge's statement came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy announced that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will commence soon and devotees will be able to celebrate the next Diwali there.

"Every time election comes, BJP leaders talk about it (Ram Temple). But the matter is under court's jurisdiction. Unless the verdict comes, this is not going to work. It is just their strategy to divert people's attention," Kharge said.

Kharge also said that senior BJP leader Amit Shah has a habit of commenting on everything, adding that Shah's comments over visit to a religious place reveal his intention of maligning the image of Congress and its vice president Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)