BJP has converted Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Bose into products: Rahul

[India] Dec. 08 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has converted Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose into 'products'.

Addressing a rally here, Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and said, "You said Gujarat is a karmabhoomi (work place) of Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel so he should be respected. The Congress respects him, but sometimes it seems that be it Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, or Subhash Chandra Bose, they have converted them into products."

He said that Sardar Patel neither belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nor Rahul Gandhi or Gujarat, but to the world. Training guns at Prime Minister Modi, Rahul said the Prime Minister is not talking about Gujarat in his election rallies. "Our PM is talking about everything, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Jammu & Kashmir, everything. What is amusing is that elections are in Gujarat. Sixty to seventy percent of his speeches today were about himself. It is Gujarat Election. Talk about its future," Rahul said. Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase on December 9 while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)