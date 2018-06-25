BJP has lost contact with poor: Shiv Sena

[India], June 25 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost contact with the poor.

The remark came in the wake of the recent 'Sampark Se Samarthan' initiative, which was launched by the BJP last month.

"The people contacting Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Ratan Tata, Ambani, Adhani for support, have lost contact with the poor," the party said in its mouthpiece, Saamna.

The Shiv Sena also criticised the Centre and the BJP government in Maharashtra for the increasing number of suicides across the state.

"The state is crippled by poverty and hunger, which is driving people to commit suicide along with their families. We have to get out of the illusion that Prime Minister Modi will do anything for the poor," it said. The party also accused the BJP of ignoring the welfare of farmers while focusing on luxury projects like bullet trains, metro, and hyper-city, It further claimed that the funds pumped in by foreign investors have only worsened the situation of the poor in the state. (ANI)