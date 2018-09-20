BJP has mortgaged India's security: Cong

[India], Sept 20 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accepting Pakistan's proposal for a foreign ministers meet.

The meeting between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"From 2004-2014, the BJP kept screaming from every rooftop that they find in the country that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand. From 2014-2018, they misled the country that they are talking to Pakistan about terror," Tewari told ANI.

"On a day, when a BSF jawan has been mutilated in the most depraved manner possible, which defies every international standard operating procedure of engagement even between adversarial armies, you insensitively go and announce that you will have Biryani with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan in New York? Are these the people, who claimed that their chest is '56 inches'? Are these the people who used to give all those ballistic statements on national security? The country should seriously introspect that the people they voted for in 2014 have totally mortgaged the security of this country," he added. The body of the BSF Head Constable, Narendra Singh, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday. India on Thursday announced that it has accepted Pakistan's proposal for a meeting between Swaraj and Qureshi. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders will meet at a mutually convenient date and time. (ANI)