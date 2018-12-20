BJP has not lost poll in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

, (ANI): The BJP did not lose the assembly election recently held in Madhya Pradesh, but just missed the bus by a whisker, said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

"The BJP has not lost the election but lagged behind just by a few seats. It is like missing the bus by a whisker," Chouhan said while speaking to the reporters here.

Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4 in the recently concluded Assembly elections the results of which were declared on December 11.

Chouhan said that even though the party is not in power in the state, the BJP is always on its toes to provide positive support for the development of the state and the people. "If there is something wrong or if the common people face any problem, we are always ready to fight for their rights," said Chouhan. Earlier on Wednesday, expressing his gratitude to the people of his constituency Budhni, the BJP leader said: "No one needs to worry about what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai (Tiger is still alive)," he said. (ANI)