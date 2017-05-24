BJP has substantial evidence on 'benami' assets case, says Sushil Modi

[India] May 24 (ANI): After Misa Bharti, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, and her husband, were summoned by the income tax department in connection with a 'benami' assets case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi asserted that Bharti had Rs. 20 lakhs of black money and there is substantial evidence to support and expose it.

"This was an obvious event after the arrest of Rajesh Agarwal and if you go to see the IT department only questioned them but they started cribbing and arguing on the matter. We all know that, Misa Bharti had Rs. 20 lakhs black money which was used by Surendra Jain and there is substantial evidence about this scam," Sushil Modi told ANI.

Further taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi stated that CM is compelled to be silent and not comment or he will lose his government. "With the involvement in this scam, Lalu Yadav has destroyed the lives of his children himself. And in all this, the CM is compelled to be silent and is not commenting. He is scared that if he speaks on this event, then his government might fall and he will lose his rule," said Sushil Modi. Earlier this day, Misa Bharti, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, and her husband, were summoned by the income tax department in connection with a 'benami' assets case. The summons was issued days after the arrest of chartered accountant Rajesh Kumar Agrawal in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering racket involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities. Agrawal was arrested, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers-- Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain. The income tax department has in it summons reportedly said that it wishes to question MIsa and her husband on transactions conducted by the M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited. Misa is also under the scanner for dubious land ownership deals. The income tax department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas last week in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crores by Lalu's family. (ANI)