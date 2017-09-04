BJP has to weed out SP, BSP by winning 2019 elections: Maurya

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): Setting a tone for the 2019 General Elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to weed out Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from the state by winning 80 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"In 2019 we have attain minimum 60 percent votes in the country. We have to win 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and have to weed out BSP and SP from the state This should be our target," Maurya said in a gathering here.

Praising the hierarchy of the saffron party, Maurya said that any party workers can become a minister and this is only possible in the BJP. General elections are due to be held in the country by 2019 to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha. Uttar Pradesh will vote for total 80 seats Lok Sabha seats. In 2014 elections, BJP won 71 seats and was followed by Samajwadi Party with five seats and Congress with two seats. Remaining two seats was secured by Apna Dal. (ANI)