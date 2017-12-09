BJP heading to victory in Gujarat: Jaitley

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls
Gandhinagar: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP was satisfied with the manner in which the first phase of polling in the Gujarat assembly elections went, and claimed his party was headed towards a landslide victory.
"We express more than satisfaction over the manner in which the election has been conducted today.
"Our estimate, with the kind of support we are getting, is that the party is heading towards a landslide victory and we will serve the people of Gujarat once again for next five years," he said.
Asked about Congress' allegation that the EVMs were connected to Bluetooth at some places, Jaitley dismissed it as "a baseless statement".
"This is a baseless statement. When such statements are given, I cannot help but say that these are alibis in preparation for a possible defeat," he said.