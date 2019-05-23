BJP headquarters all geared up for D-day

[India], May 22 (ANI): The sprawling central office of BJP here is all decked up for the D-day, that is, May 23, when the party is expecting a favourable result after most of the exit polls have predicted a massive victory for it in the Lok Sabha polls.

A separate media stand has been created from where the party leaders will put forth their views during the counting of votes. Several BJP leaders will be present in the party headquarters from 8 am onwards on May 23.

According to sources, as soon as trends start showing a favourable result, top party leaders will also come to the office.

"If the results are announced on time, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also come to the party headquarters in the evening," they said. Sources said that there are arrangements to welcome Modi and BJP president Amit Shah by showering flower petals on them. (ANI)