BJP hits back at Digvijaya for abusive meme against PM Modi

[India], September 8 (ANI): Reacting strongly after Digvijaya Singh posted a meme on Twitter abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Friday termed the Congress leader as a person "who cannot differentiate between the age of a wife and daughter".

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Lokendra Parashar said people, whose political career is getting affected drastically and personal life is also not going well, they cannot dare to comment anything on the Prime Minister of India.

"PM Narendra Modi is the bright star of India. But those people whose political career is getting affected drastically and personal life is also not going well they can't dare to comment anything on PM of India. Nobody is going to take his comments seriously now in politics (Jinko beti ki umar mein aur patni ki umar mein farak na pata ho vo humare PM par ungli uthate hain?) he should look at his character and image because he even don't know the difference between the age of his daughter and wife," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said that the Congress Party is actually committing a "great sin" by indulging in vitriolic abuse against an elected Prime Minister, who represents the mandate of 130 crore people of this country.

"Is this also a part of Congress party grand plan? To abuse the Indian Army and the Prime Minister and to somehow give satisfaction to the enemies across the border? Has the Congress Party's confidence degenerated to such an extent that they are indulging in such abnormal and obnoxious behaviour? We cannot expect anything from a man with deranged ability like Digvijaya Singh who has called his lady colleague a "tanch maal" it is the worst thinking of Digvijaya Singh and Congress party," he said.

Further attacking the Congress Party, Rao said that Digvijaya and Rahul Gandhi should be prepared for another major electoral slap on the Congress Party.

Digvijaya Singh, who invited quite the ire of the Twitterati when he posted an 'abusive' meme against Prime Minister Modi on the micro-blogging site earlier in the day, has stood by his action.

"The basic principle of Twitter is that retweets are not endorsements. I just retweeted something. I did not abuse Prime Minister Modi. I have just said that he is the best in the art of fooling. Is it abusive?" Singh said, while addressing the media.

He added, "He has not fulfilled any of the promises he had made. He can comment on all the world issues. Can't he tweet something on Gauri Lankesh's murder."

Digvijaya further reiterated that he has not said those words and just retweeted the meme, and that Prime Minister is the best in the art of fooling.

Digvijaya Singh took a shot at Prime Minister Modi and his followers who were termed as 'Bhakts', a derogatory term used on the social media against those who were supporters of the Prime Minister.

The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya."

Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!" This quote is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)