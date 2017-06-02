BJP hits back at Mamata for banning rallies at Kolkata's College Square

[India] June 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit back at Mamata Banerjee after she banned demonstrations at College Square, asserting that the saffron party garners more supporters as compared to the West Bengal Chief Minister's rally.

Speaking to reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "She (Mamata) is doing this because she is seeing that whenever BJP takes out a rally there are more supporters as compared to hers. Her act towards all this is making it evident".

Singh further stated that he is here in Kolkata to attend the 'Modi Fest' meet to discuss on the three years of the government's development. "Our main aim for this meeting is to discuss on the three year of development that the BJP has done and how it has overcome corruption and other matters. We have also given employment to young boys and girls without seeing caste or religion,"said Singh. Mamata yesterday banned demonstrations at College Square. The move came after a student of Calcutta University (CU) told Mamata that they could not study due to the noise generated by demonstrations at College Square, located in the College Street area. The Kolkata Police later in the day imposed restriction on meetings and rallies in and around College Square. Many opposition leaders have slammed Mamata for the move. (ANI)