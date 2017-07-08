BJP hits back at Rahul for questioning PM Modi's silence over China

New Delhi: After Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the China issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the former saying that the Centre will never comprise on the ground of India's sovereignty, security and strategic interest.

"Rahul Gandhi has come back to the country it appears that is why we have heard the sudden statement. In any case with regards to any issue, whether it's China or anything else, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership India's sovereignty, security and strategic interest can never be comprised," BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

He further said the Central government is entitled to take appropriate action and will do accordingly. Rahul had questioned Prime Minister Modi over his silence on the issue with China. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, "Why is our prime minister silent on China?" India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, but China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China. Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle. The Chinese and Indian security forces posted at Doklam, an area near the Sikkim border, are locked in a standoff for almost a month now.