BJP hopeful for early resolution of Ayodhya land dispute matter

[India], September 12 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint two observers in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter in Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expressed hope on early resolution of the matter.

"Talking to ANI, BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi said, "The government will follow the directives of the Supreme Court. Everyone is trying to resolve the matter of Ayodhya as soon as possible. We are hopeful that apex court will take decision on this matter soon."

The apex court on Sunday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in 10 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter. The apex court bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. This came after Allahabad High Court informed the top court that one of the observers had retired, while the second had been elevated to High Court. The apex court had earlier said that it will commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from December 5. (ANI)