BJP is being shown the door: Congress

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP has been shown the door by the people.

At a press conference, Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "People have spoken against the anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-women policies of the government. It is very clear that BJP is being shown the door by the people."

Meanwhile, BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena termed the recent induction of Naresh Agarwal in the BJP as the reason behind the party's poor performance in the UP bypolls.

"I don't consider that the alliance of SP and BSP has done any wonder. I think spreading red carpet for a person who had once spoken against Lord Ram has offended the people as well Lord Rama. (Main maanta hu ke prabhu Shri Ram ki sabse zyada ninda karne wale SP ke neta ke liye aapne jis din red carpet daala usi din prabhu Shri Ram bhi aapke khilaf hogaye)," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI. Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 26,960 votes with 2,62,346 votes and BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is the second lead with 2,35,836 votes after the 17th round of counting. In Phulpur, SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 15,713 votes, and BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel follows second. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha seat by 23,18. While in Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly seats BJP and RJD are leading respectively. (ANI)