'BJP is committed to development of Andhra'

[India], March 7 (ANI): Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh, the party's floor leader in the Assembly, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, on Wednesday said they will not let any injustice happen to the state.

"Our aim is to develop the state," Raju said in the Assembly.

Further, he assured that the party would bring a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

The political ties between the allies BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have deteriorated over the issue of giving a special status to Andhra Pradesh and granting permission for a separate railway zone at Visakhapatnam.

Raju further said the state would also get metro projects. "You are asking why metro projects are not being given to Andhra Pradesh, but to Bombay and Bangalore. Why compare with others? For our state, we will get all these projects," he said. He added, "Dugarajapatnam port, Kadapa steel factory and all other promises in the reorganisation act will definitely be implemented." (ANI)