BJP is my party but Lalu is family: Shatrughan Sinha

[India], June 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha stated that the BJP was his party but Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and his kin were like a family to him.

Sinha said this at the Iftar party hosted by the RJD on Wednesday.

"Lalu Ji, Rabri Ji, Tejashwi, Tej, Misa, all are my family friends, I've come here on their invitation. That (BJP) may be my party, these are my family," said Sinha

Recent months had seen rumours of Sinha joining the RJD making the rounds as he had on various occasions, criticised the top BJP leadership and its decisions and described Lalu Prasad as his "best friend". However, he soon refuted all such rumours, saying that he will continue to be with theBJP and will not go anywhere.

RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Prasad also accused the BJP of not treating Sinha well. "He (Shatrughan Sinha) has done a lot for Bihar, he is known as 'Bihari Babu' and also for so many years, he has done so much for the BJP as well. I believe it is wrong on the part of the BJP to ill-treat him," Tejashwi told ANI. Speaking on the rumours of Sinha joining the RJD, he said, "He is a very respected leader. The kind of work he has done, anyone would want him in their party, in the end the decision lies with him." (ANI)