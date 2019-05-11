BJP is undemocratic, dictatorial, destructive, non-performing: Chandrababu Naidu

[India], May 10 (ANI): Terming BJP as "undemocratic", "dictatorial", "destructive and non-performing", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that the aim of 22 opposition parties is to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and Election Commission.

"On 23rd May, if people reject this undemocratic, dictatorial, destructive and non-performing team and select a new team that will play by the rules, respect the conventions and will preserve the spirit of democracy, then that will save the institutions and save Indian democracy," tweeted Naidu.

"He killed all democratic institutions in the 5 years of his misrule, unlike anything India has seen before. The collective fight of 22 opposition parties is to preserve the integrity of the electoral process & preserve the institutional integrity of the Election Commission," he added. The Andhra Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking former Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh for taking "objective" decision on Gujarat Elections. "A Man who attacked the former Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh as James Michael Lyngdoh, referring to his religion, after the then CEC took an objective decision on Gujarat Elections is preaching which is not only shameful but disgusting," he tweeted. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first five phases were held on April 11, 19, 23, 29 and May 6. The rest two phases will be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)