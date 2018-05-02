BJP-JD(S) union will not help in K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah

[India], May 02 (ANI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) has forged an alliance in Karnataka for many constituencies, but still the Congress party will sweep back to power in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"In many constituencies the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) have joined hands, but they still would not be able to defeat us as the people are with us," Siddaramaiah said, while talking to the reporters.

Further attacking BJP chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said that number of criminal cases has been registered against the former and such "corrupt" person will not get any support from the people. He said that number of cases have been registered against Yeddyurappa and because of that, he want to come to power in Karnataka. "Yeddyurappa does not even have minimum knowledge of law, I have no criminal charges against me. There are 23 cases against him, which is why he wants to be Chief Minister. The people will not support anybody who is corrupt," Siddaramaiah said. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)