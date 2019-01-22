BJP knows its days are numbered: TMC on Amit Shah rally

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The BJP is heading to a "big zero" win in the coming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and knows that its days are numbered, said the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in response to Amit Shah's public meeting at Malda earlier in the day.

"After listening to the BJP president Amit Shah's speech in Malda, it is obvious that they are very nervous. They know their days are numbered. They are politically scared. Their speeches are low on facts and poor in taste," said Derek O'Brien, national spokesperson of TMC, in a tweet.

In another tweet on the TMC's official handle, O'Brien said: "They (BJP) don't understand the ethos of India. They don't understand the ethos of Bengal. They are heading towards one big zero. Some are saying they are desperate. Some are saying they have gone mad. Or is it a combination of both?" In his public address, Shah had lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing BJP’s Rath Yatra in Bengal and not giving permission to land his chopper for the rally. Stating that TMC has killed democracy and politicised the administration of the state, Shah vowed to uproot the undemocratic, corrupt, anti-people and murderous TMC government from Bengal. Shah further claimed that the Mamata government allows infiltrators in the state and use them for the sake of vote bank. “Another half of the money given by the Centre for the development of the state is amassed by infiltrators. If we come to power here, then we will not allow infiltration in Bengal. She allows infiltrators as they are her party’s vote bank,” said Shah. (ANI)